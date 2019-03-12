A new book, “From Tree to Table: How to Make Your Own Rustic Log Furniture” by Alan Garbers (Fox Chapel Publishing; ISBN 1565239822) shows how to use raw logs for making furniture ranging from beds to lamps, mirror frames and more. This 152-page book also includes advice on procuring and processing logs, with troubleshooting advice on subjects such as rot and insects. The award-winning outdoor writer and photographer presents techniques and advice with a sense of humor. The softcover book is priced at $19.99.