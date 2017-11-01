VIDEO: Cutting Full-Blind Dovetails

In this episode of Hand Cutting Dovetails series, Ernie demonstrates how to cut secret dovetails, which are also called full-blind dovetails. Full-blind dovetails are a type of dovetail joint that is completely concealed when the joint is assembled.

The dovetail may be the most iconic joint in woodworking. It is the perfect marriage of form and function – both strong and attractive. In this series, Ernie Conover clearly demonstrates how to lay out, cut, and assemble the most popular types of dovetail joints.