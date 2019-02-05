Fun in Brew City

Last Saturday, I was in Milwaukee doing some finishing demos at the grand opening of a Rockler store. Even though I have done these same demonstrations many times, I really enjoyed the event. That is because I get to hang out with woodworkers. Now, woodworkers come in all shapes and sizes, ages and genders, so I would be hard put to describe a generic woodworker. But, to paraphrase a Supreme Court justice, I know them when I see them. (I admit it is much easier to pick them out in a Rockler store … )

In general, I find my tribe to be easy to talk to, quick to laugh, quick to offer help or support, and seldom do we take ourselves too seriously.

Saturday morning reinforced all those characteristics to me once again, and for that reason, even though I don’t drink alcohol, my time in Brew City was wonderful.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal