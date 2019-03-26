New from Grizzly Industrial is a selection of 20-volt cordless tools that include this Grizzly PRO™ 20V Jigsaw. It features a variable speed range from 0 to 2,700 strokes per minute and four blade oscillation settings. The tool also offers tool-free blade changing, a built-in vacuum port and a steel base that tilts to 45 degrees. You can purchase the saw bare (item T30295) for $26.95 or in two kit forms: item T30295X includes a Samsung-built 2.0 Ah lithium-ion battery and sells for $57.95, and item T30295X1 comes with both the battery and a 60-minute fast charger for $69.95.

Other tool options in the PRO series are a brushless hammer drill, brushless impact driver and brushless impact wrench as well as a circular saw, reciprocating saw, oscillating multi-tool and angle grinder. All of these tools can be powered by either the 2.0Ah battery (item T30304; $34.95) or a 4.0Ah battery (item T30305; $57.95) for longer runtime.

Learn more about the PRO 20V tool series by clicking here.