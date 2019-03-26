Hand Tool Only Projects: Yea or Nay?

In the last issue, Rob mentioned more about his planning process for a medicine cabinet he’s building for his home. He wondered if other readers had ever built a project entirely with hand tools and, if so, whether they would suggest that he do the same. – Editor

“To answer your question, yes I have built a project without using power tools. Attached are pix of it. It’s an old abandoned country church. It’s made from weathered (laid outside on the ground for over a year) redwood strips. It was a lot of fun, and a nice change from the power tools.” – Bill White

“I haven’t built a project without electricity since my seventh grade woodshop class. But I have to say that, after a day at the office, spending some time in the shop is as relaxing and satisfying as few other things. The idea of doing so without power tools is intriguing. I might try it on an upcoming project.” – Sam Morris

“Go for it! It’s rewarding… but a table saw sure makes ripping a lot easier.” – Bob Janousek

“Like they say, ‘If ya got’ em, use ’em. And good luck; it should be great.” – Gary Knable

“I vote for hand tools. You mentioned you don’t have a hard deadline. If you have the time and other things don’t get put on the back burner, then go for it. For me, it’s a relaxing feeling to make things with hand tools. There is nothing quite like the sound of a sharp tool slicing through the grain; it’s just such a sweet sound.

I wish I had more time for it, but time is money. Whatever you end up doing, just have fun doing it, and I’m sure you will share the end product. Thanks for doing what you do; I always look forward to your newsletters.” – Tim Hoyt