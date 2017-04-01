Hears SoGüd Rabbet Ears 3000

Hears SoGüd is excited to announce the latest in Norwegian ear protection elegance – the Rabbet Ears 3000! Put a pair of these on and never be bothered by shop noise, house noise or office chatter ever again! HSG’s patented sound numbing technology turns your ear into a fjord of bliss, blocking out all sound and letting you experience life as Mother Nature truly intended. Not satisfied with the blissful resonance of nothing? Great news! These new model Rabbet Ears come with Blütüth technology, which allows you to listen to your favorite woodworking podcast (like Sawin’ with Sven) and jam to your Sounds of the Shop app. This headset is so comfortable, you may never take them off! Ever! In fact, we’re still wearing ours!