Hitachi’s new 7-1/4-in. Worm Drive Circular Saw features a powerful 15-amp motor that spins the blade at 5,000 rpm to cut through most jobsite materials, including fiber-cement boards when equipped with a fiber-cement blade. Its worm drive gears and steel levers are designed to deliver longer life when used in harsh conditions. The tool’s lightweight, yet durable magnesium base offers easy-to-read front and side scales for accurate cuts. Bevel-cutting capacity on this worm drive circular saw ranges from 0 to 53 degrees. When tilted to 45 degrees, the saw can cut 1-3/4 in. deep; it will cut up to 2-3/8-in.-thick material when set to 90 degrees.

The saw’s soft non-slip grip rear handle is ergonomically designed for comfort and vibration reduction. A three-position rafter hook is also provided for convenient hanging during framing jobs. To extend the service life of the tool, the saw motor’s carbon brushes are replaceable. Hitachi provides a box wrench and two 24-tooth carbide-tipped premium VPR framing blades.

Hitachi covers the C7WDM 7-1/4-in. Worm Drive Circular Saw with a five-year warranty. It sells for $199.