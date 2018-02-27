Hitachi’s One-Gallon Oil-Free Ultra Quiet Air Compressor (Model EC28M) is the first in the company’s new Low Noise Series. It produces only 59 dB of sound when it cycles, which is below the level of a normal conversation. Equipped with an industrial oil-free pump and overload protection, this “hot dog” compressor promises durability with virtually no maintenance.

Compared to other compressors with universal motors, Hitachi’s EC28M has a 2.8 amp direct-drive induction motor for more efficient and reliable performance. The motor also incorporates an overload protection circuit that stops it in a possible overheating situation. It produces 0.8 cubic feet per minute (cfm) of air at 90 psi and 1.3 cfm at 40 psi. The locking regulator and 90 lbs. on/125 lbs. off pressure switch means you don’t have to worry about the pressure wandering during operation or a pressure-starved tool on the job.

A steel roll cage protects the integrated control panel that centralizes the industrial regulator and gauges for simple operation and pressure adjustment. A stainless-steel braided discharge hose resists corrosion and remains flexible. Other convenient features include the easy-to-use ball valve drain cock for tank draining, shock absorbing feet that reduce vibration and minimize crawling and a factory installed universal quick coupler that’s ready for plug-and-play tool functionality. An ergonomically shaped rubber carry handle makes the 25.2-lb. compressor easier to transport.

Hitachi’s EC28M One-Gallon Oil-free Quiet Compressor is available now and sells for $149.97.