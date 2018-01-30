Small projects are often good candidates for spray finishes, and now HomeRight offers a convenient way to help contain the overspray and mess with its tent-style Small Spray Shelter. This portable, lightweight shelter has three sides that set up to 35 in. wide x 30 in. deep by 30 in. tall. So, it will fit on a worktable or benchtop but still be large enough to spray lamps, small cabinets and other small- to medium-sized items. The curved design has a built-in bottom panel and rear vent to help control overspray and regulate airflow. When removed from its zippered storage bag and released from an elastic strap, the shelter’s flexible frame pops into shape. It folds down into a circle again in a few steps for storage.

HomeRight’s Small Spray Shelter (model C900051.M) sells for $39.99.