How Do You Draw?

As an old dog, I have been resisting some new tricks lately. One of them is learning to use SketchUp, the free 3D drawing system from Google. I have downloaded the files — twice. I have opened the program a couple of times in the last few years and played with it. But I have not gotten serious about it. That will be changing soon, as I need to draw up my new woodworking shop addition to my garage, but that resistance is still strong. Ever since my 8th grade drafting class, I have loved putting pencil to paper as I get ready to build a project. I have a feeling that I will love the new electronic version of drafting as well … but only time will tell.

Which gets me to wondering about you. Are you a CAD drafter or are you still in the world of paper and graphite? An old dog wants to know.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal