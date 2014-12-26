Are you interested in learning how to make wooden pull-toy projects? You can make wood toys with small scraps of wood and you do not need a large workshop. Learn how woodworker and toy designer David Wakefield designs and makes his articulated wood toys, specifically the “Well Tailored Penguin” which was featured in the January/February 2015 issue of Woodworker’s Journal.

Small wooden toys make great gifts and they are fun to build. David makes several different articulating toys, but he especially likes making birds. Subscribers to Woodworker’s Journal can click here to get plans to make his penguin pull-toy.