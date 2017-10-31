A-Hunting I Will Go!

I am aware that hunting is not a pastime that is well thought of by all. And if you are offended by it, I understand and I am sorry to bring this before you.

Even so, many of us enjoy the chase, and those of us who do often use our woodworking skills to make things that enhance our time in the field — at least that is my supposition. While in the throes of a snow goose fanaticism a while back, I built a rotating field/seat blind on skis (who wouldn’t?) that I dubbed the Goose-Getter 3000. I believe it unlikely that I am the only person who comes up with this sort of inspiration.



Do you combine your field and shop hobbies for double the fun? Do you make duck or goose calls? Gun cabinets, hunting bows, rifle vises or mounting plaques?

Let me know, and we will share what we can.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal