Jorgensen’s 3700-HD Bar Clamps feature solid iron castings and heavy-duty steel bars to generate up to 1,000 pounds of clamping pressure. A fast-action sliding jaw and triple-disc hardened steel clutch mechanism make adjusting these clamps fast and their holding power secure. The ACME-threaded 1/2-in. steel screw and clamp head are capped with pads made of thick, durable plastic to protect your workpiece, while an orange-baked enamel finish on the castings helps prevent corrosion from glue drips. The clamps stand upright and parallel on your work surface for ease of placement and adjustment.

These clamps have a throat depth of 3 in. and come in three bar lengths of 12, 24 and 36 in. Jorgensen 3700-HD Heavy Duty Steel Bar Clamps sell for $19.99 to $24.99 apiece at Rockler stores nationwide or at rockler.com.