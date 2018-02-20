Knock on Wood

Have you ever heard the saying, “If the only tool you own is a hammer, all your problems begin to look like nails”? First, let me confess that I not only own several hammers, but a wealth of other tools. But the core of the saying — that you solve your problems with what you know — has led to me making things from wood that other folks find odd.

For example, I needed an outboard motor mount on my canoe. I made one from wood (totally awesome). I needed to move water from a downspout away from the foundation of my house. I made a water trough from wood (worked perfectly).

I know that I am not the only woodworker to stretch the limits of our favorite material. So I am asking you to share your unlikely wooden solutions to regular problems. As always, we will share what we can!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal