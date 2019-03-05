Neither plunge cut saws nor folding work tables are revolutionary in the woodworking marketplace, but the concept of integrating the two into an all-in-one cutting system is. That’s exactly what Kreg® Tool Company is setting out to do with its new Adaptive Cutting System: it combines a plunge-cut track saw with a portable project table that enables one saw to crosscut, rip or miter-cut solid wood or sheet goods to size accurately and easily. The system offers the advantages of guided cutting with the versatility of a Project Table that supports and positions materials precisely and at a comfortable working height.

The Adaptive Cutting System starts with Kreg’s Plunge Saw and 62-in. aluminum Guide Track. The track guides the saw precisely along a cutline, with a flexible anti-chip strip that protects against splintering to ensure straight, smooth cuts. The Plunge Saw features a fully shrouded blade, plus safety features such as a retractable riving knife, anti-kickback protection and an electronic brake that allow the 12-amp, variable-speed motor to cut safely while your hands stay well away from the blade. The blade will cut materials up to 2-1/8 in. thick, and the saw can be tilted for making bevel cuts ranging from -1 to 47 degrees. A splinter guard on the saw’s shoe, in combination with the Guide Track, helps to further ensure smooth cuts. An included dust bag connects to the saw for onboard dust collection, or you can attach the saw’s dust port to a shop vacuum.

Mounting the Guide Track to Kreg’s Project Table creates a portable cutting system that adapts to your needs. The Project Table’s 29-3/4- x 55-in. MDF top with aluminum perimeter frame includes multiple guides, stops and integrated measuring systems that position materials securely and precisely to deliver accurate, smooth and straight cuts. The Project Table’s heavy-duty steel stand folds to store vertically. Large rubber wheels and folding handles enable the Project Table to be rolled easily in a “hand truck” configuration, wherever you need to work.

The system can be enhanced with optional Parallel Guides and Rip Guides for locking in repeatable measurements when using the track. Or, when using the Plunge Saw off of the Project Table, you can expand the cutting length by connecting additional Guide Tracks with Track Connectors (sold separately).

Kreg has configured the Adaptive Cutting System with many purchasing options, including the ability to buy the saw, guide track, table top or table base as separate components. But the system is centered around three inclusive kits:

• A Master Kit (item ACS3000) includes the Plunge Saw, 62-in. Guide Track, Project Table Top and Project Table Base. It sells for $899.98.

• Or, you can buy just the Plunge Saw + Guide Track Kit (item ACS2000), which comes with the Plunge Saw, 62-in. Guide Track and a storage bag for the saw. It’s priced at $399.99.

• A Project Table Kit (item ACS1000) provides the Project Table Top and Base. It sells for $499.99.

Learn more about Kreg’s Adaptive Cutting System in an informational video by clicking here.