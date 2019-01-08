Lights, Camera, Action

In today’s Weekly, you will find a video of yours truly building a pretty groovy Mid-Century console with sliding tambour doors. In a future issue of Woodworker’s Journal print magazine, we will have the step-by-step instructions with some additional details, in case you might want to build the piece yourself.

This project was made with mitered “waterfall” corner joinery, which was fun to figure out and do. There are also a variety of tips and techniques demonstrated throughout the video that you will be able to put to use in a variety of your own projects.

You may have noticed that our video efforts have continued to grow over the years. That is a result of feedback from our readers — both online and in print. It is my hope that you find these video efforts useful.

Now I’ve got to go get ready for my closeup!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal