Sometimes typical push sticks don’t work for certain cuts, particularly when I’m feeding thin workpieces along the router table fence or making narrow rip cuts at my band saw. In these situations, I’ll often reach for a dowel-style push stick instead. Mine are simple to make and comfortable in hand: I drill a hole into a large wooden ball you can find at craft stores and glue a length of dowel into it.

– Dan Martin

Galena, Ohio