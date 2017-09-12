With its brushless motor, electronic speed control, smooth and precise adjustments and a range of compatible accessories, Makita’s new 18V LXT® Brushless Cordless Compact Router (model XTR01) is engineered to give users corded power with cordless convenience, while remaining in the 18V LXT® battery platform.

The XTR01 has a variable speed control dial with five settings (10,000, 15,000, 20,000, 25,000 and 30,000 RPM) to match the bit speed to the application. Its brushless motor has electronic speed control in order to maintain constant speed under load, with soft start to prevent torque twisting and enable a smoother ramp up to speed. Other user-friendly features include a rack-and-pinion fine depth adjustment system for more precise settings, dual LED lights to illuminate the work surface, and a quick-release cam lock system that makes it easier to change cutting depths or to switch between bases. The router can make plunge cuts up to 1-3/8-in. deep with a plunge base attached or cut up to 1-9/16-in. deep when installed in the fixed (trimmer) base.

The 5-1/4-in.-long motor weighs 4.6 lbs. when mounted in the trimmer base and with a battery installed.

Makita is offering the compact router in two configurations. You can buy it as a bare tool (model XTR01Z), which comes with a trimmer base, 1/4-in. collet, collet wrench and an edge guide. It’s also available in kit form as model XTR01T7. The kit includes two 5.0Ah LXT lithium-ion batteries and a rapid charger, both trim and plunge bases, 1/4-in. collet and wrench, an edge guide and an interlocking and stackable plastic tool case. If you already own either of Makita’s corded RT0700C or RT0701C compact routers, their accessories and bases are fully compatible with the new cordless XTR01. In addition, you can connect the XTR01 to Makita vacuum cleaners for improved dust extraction, using an optional dust nozzle.

The XTR01 is part of Makita’s expanding 18V LXT system, which offers more than 150 tools and is the world’s largest tool system powered by 18V lithium-ion slide-style batteries. Makita reports that its 18V LXT batteries have the fastest charge times in their categories, to keep you working efficiently.

“With Makita’s proud history in the woodworking category, particularly in the compact router space with our corded RT0701C 1-1/4 HP Compact Router, it’s extremely exciting to bring to market a true cordless compact router for the professional,” said Andrew Camp, product manager, residential, Makita U.S.A. “The new 18V LXT Router has a compact design, durable aluminum housing, and purpose-built brushless motor that delivers the power and performance that pros demand.”

Makita’s new 18V LXT® Brushless Cordless Compact Router is available now. The XTR01Z bare-tool version sells for around $129.99; the XTR01T7 kit sells for about $389.99.