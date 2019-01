My grandson and his wife wanted matching nightstands or bedside stands. They couldn’t find commercial items that suited them, so they asked me to put something together. I had some pieces of 3/4-inch oak flooring and parts of an old oak church pew, and these are what I came up with. I used mitered joints for the legs, lap joints for the spreaders and mortis and tenon for the uprights on the sides and backs.

–┬áPaul┬áDiemer

Chino Valley, AZ

See the Gallery Below: