Rockler Pro Life Router Lift

WORX® 20V 6-1/2” Circular Saw with ExacTrack™

Kapro Tools OPTIVISION™ Red Torpedo 10” Toolbox Level

Kreg® 90˚ Corner Clamp

Hitachi Power Tools EC28M Portable 1-Gallon Oil-Free Quiet Air Compressor

DeWALT 20V MAX* Compact 3.0Ah Battery

See the link above for a closer look at the DeWALT 20V MAX* DCB230 Battery.

Lake Erie Toolworks, Inc. ClampGAUGE System

RYOBI Hybrid LED Color Range Worklight

See the link above for a closer look at the RYOBI P795 Worklight.