Micro Fence manufactures precision router bases. Up until recently, a flexible LED task light was available for mounting to them. When the manufacturer discontinued production of those lights, Micro Fence developed its own solution with these new Router Base Ring Lights. They consist of a printed circuit board featuring six LED lights that bring bright illumination to the work area under the router. Made in sizes to fit both Plunge and Micro Plunge Micro Fence bases, the Light Rings come with an installation kit that includes a 12-volt AC/DC adapter with a 10-ft. power cord, hook-and-loop adhesive dots for attachment, alcohol wipe, wire ties and instructions.

Micro Fence’s new Light Rings ($69.95) can be retrofitted to any Plunge or Micro Plunge Base the company has ever made. A 9-volt battery power option is also available for an additional $29.95. Learn more by clicking here.