For some time, Easy Wood Tools has offered an Easy Micro Detailer tool with a 6-in. handle, 5/16- x 3-1/4-in. tool bar and featuring the company’s replaceable carbide insert cutter. The cutter’s narrow diamond shape is intended for doing high-definition, fine detail work. Now, there’s also a mid-size version of the Easy Micro Detailer with a longer 14-in. maple handle and a 3/8- x 7-in. tool bar. It comes with the new Ci7 diamond-shaped Micro Detail Cutter with two sharp ends. When one end dulls, just loosen the retaining screw on the tool bar and flip it around to the other sharp edge.

The Easy Wood Tools Mid-size Easy Micro Detailer (item 7700) sells for $119.99.