If you could benefit from another bench-sized wooden worksurface plus the storage capacity of a mechanic’s tool chest, Milwaukee Tool is expanding its steel storage solutions with the addition of this 52-in. Mobile Work Station. It has a 1-in.-thick hardwood raised work surface that provides for easier clamping along the front and ends.

The new Mobile Work Station is constructed with a reinforced angle iron frame for heavy-duty durability, and 5-in. industrial casters will make it easier to roll around. Underneath the raised work surface, two pullout trays allow for fast and convenient access to frequently used tools. For additional versatility, the space underneath the work surface easily fits two Milwaukee Jobsite Organizers as an extra option for accessory and fastener storage. The Work Station’s nine drawers ride on 100 lb. soft close full-extension slides, with a total weight capacity of 1,800 lbs. The center drawer has a moveable divider.

Additional key features include a multi-position tool tray, which can be mounted at different heights on the side of the Work Station for convenient storage of bulk items, a quick-access tool holder for longer tools like screwdrivers and ratchets, and a power tool organizer to keep tools upright. A built-in power strip with six receptacles and USB ports provides easy access to power for corded tools, battery chargers and mobile devices.

Part of a growing line of storage solutions from Milwaukee, the new 52-in. Mobile Work Station (item 48-22-8552) will be available at select retailers this month. It will sell for $599.