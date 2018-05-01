Milwaukee’s new M18 Random Orbit Sander delivers cordless power on par with a corded tool, while providing other features you expect from a random-orbit sander. For one, its 7,000 to 12,000 orbits per minute electronic variable speed control enables you to optimize the speed that best suits the material you are removing or the finish quality required. The tool’s 5-in. universal pad size accepts standard 8-hole hook-and-loop abrasive discs.

A dust canister provides a durable dust containment solution, while the integrated filter allows for efficient dust filtration. For added versatility, the sander also comes with a universal hose adapter that connects it to the most commonly available vacuum hose sizes.

A single M18™ REDLITHIUM™ battery provides the power, so this sander joins some 150 other Milwaukee tools that share the same battery platform. It weighs 4.3 lbs. with a battery installed and stands 6 in. tall.

“By leveraging our M18™ technology, we’ve developed a solution that not only delivers true corded power without the hassle of cords, but does so without sacrificing the features users have come to appreciate from their corded sanders — such as the ability to adjust the sanding speed for maximum control and a smooth finish,” says Tyson Apfelbeck, senior product manager.

Milwaukee offers the new M18™ Random Orbit Sander as a kit (item 2648-21, $199), which comes with the universal hose adapter, one M18™ REDLITHIUM™ XC Extended Capacity 3.0Ah battery, an M18™/M12™ Multi Voltage Charger, two 80-grit sanding discs and a contractor bag. Or, you can buy the sander without the battery, charger or contractor bag as a bare tool (model 2648-20) for $99.