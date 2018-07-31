Coming in August, Milwaukee’s new M18FUEL D-handle Jig Saw is designed to deliver a best-in-class combination of power, blade speed, precision and run time. Its POWERSTATE™ Brushless Motor and REDLINK PLUS™ Intelligence combine to deliver higher sustained blade speed than a comparable 7-amp corded jigsaw. Increased blade speed will help prevent chipping and bucking during use, for cleaner cutting results.

The tool’s industry-leading POWERSTATE Brushless Motor is controlled by a variable-speed trigger, and it’s capable of developing up to 3,500 strokes per minute. REDLINK PLUS Intelligence electronics communicate seamlessly with the motor to constantly monitor speed and power and provide consistent blade speed when cutting tough materials, such as hardwoods and metal, without stalling or bogging down. Milwaukee has also equipped the saw with a new internal mechanism and upgraded blade clamp and roller guide to maintain stability through cuts.

Four orbital settings let you select the degree of cutting smoothness required for the task at hand. The saw’s base offers bevel detents that can be set without tools at 0, 15, 30 and 45 degrees. A built-in blower and vacuum adapter should help to keep the cutting area cleaner.

When equipped with an M18 REDLITHIUM™ XC5.0 Battery Pack, the 6.4 lb. saw can cut through up to 105 linear feet of 3/4-in. laminated particleboard, Milwaukee reports.

In kit form (item 2737-21: $299), the M18FUEL™ D-handle Jig Saw comes with an XC5.0 Battery Pack, M18/M12 Multi-Charger, shoe guard, anti-splinter guard, dust cover, blade, hex wrench and carry case. Or, you can buy the saw bare (item 2737-20) for $199.