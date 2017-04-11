As impact tools continue to become more powerful with better speed control, Milwaukee hopes to deliver extreme durability for the most demanding tools and applications with its SHOCKWAVE™ impact duty accessories. The latest additions to the line are these new Locking Bit Holders, which come in four sizes ranging from 2-7/8- to 18-in. long.

Many locking bit holders are C-ring style with an internal clip that holds the bit. These often don’t lock as securely as needed in certain applications. Manufacturers have tried to solve that problem through an array of other locking bit holder designs, but each has come with trade-offs. Some sacrifice size for more magnetism, while others meet the needs for magnetic holding power but are less durable.

Milwaukee believes these new SHOCKWAVE Locking Bit Holders are stronger and more durable than others, without the usual trade-offs. Their auto locking design allows them to fit all inserts and 1/4-in. hex bits. They feature two magnets to maximize magnetic transfer and holding power to the fastener, versus the typical single-magnet styles. A smaller profile and quick-release collar also provide for easy one-handed bit changes. And as with all SHOCKWAVE impact-duty accessories, they feature an optimized Shockzone™ geometry to provide up to 30 times longer life, absorbing three times more torque to prevent breakage.

Available now, Milwaukee’s SHOCKWAVE Locking Bit Holders come in the following lengths: 2-7/8-in. (item 48-32-4531, $8.97); 6-in. (item 48-32-4532, $10.97); 12 in. (item 48-32-4533, $13.97) and 18-in. (item 48-32-4534, $16.97).