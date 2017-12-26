Moving Pictures!

Back in the golden days of publishing, to be a woodworking editor, all you needed was a keyboard, a thesaurus and spell check. Now, we need to be able to talk and look at a video camera as well — to be a movie star.

In recent years, video has become an ever more important component of how we at Woodworker’s Journal present woodworking information. And perhaps now, as you sit back and contemplate 2017, you will have a bit of time to look at a collection of our most viewed videos of the year.

I hope you enjoy our efforts and that they are entertaining and useful as well.

See you next year!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal