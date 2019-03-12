Rockler has added several new products to its modular Lock-Align Drawer Organizer System, increasing the configuration options for creating customized drawer storage.

To help organize especially small items, two packs of 4-Way Divider Bins (item 51034; $7.99) include standard-size Lock-Align storage bins plus slip-in inserts that subdivide each bin into four smaller compartments. The dividers are curved at the bottom to match the contours of the bins, making it easier to retrieve the contents. Double-sided tape is included to hold the dividers in place.

The new Wide Bin (item 56801; $7.99) fits in the Lock-Align Wide Tray, which was part of the initial system rollout, and provides portable storage for larger items or greater quantities. The pack of two Standard Trays (item 55321; $9.99) makes it easier to expand a Lock-Align configuration without having to buy another Starter Kit (sold separately).

Packs of two Lock-Align Wall Brackets (item 52058; $9.99) even extend the system beyond drawers. The rigid plastic brackets can be mounted to a wall or bench and feature the same locking profile as Lock-Align trays, so users can take storage bins from the drawer and hang them where they’re working without adding clutter to their work surface. The brackets are 19-11/16-in. long — enough to hold up to five standard-size bins — and have three mounting holes spaced 8 in. on center.

As part of the product introduction, Rockler is also offering a free downloadable plan for a tool chest sized to fit Lock-Align system components. The plan and other product information are available at Rockler.com/build.