Old Table, New Desk

Recently our nephew moved into an apartment near Washington D.C. His job allows him to work at home from time to time. With that in mind, we decided to design and build a small desk for his apartment. Our nephew has a personal preference for the industrial / steampunk style. In addition to creating an industrial look we wanted to maximize the functionality of a small desk by adding an organizer to the desktop. And by the way, we live in Ohio and he lives in the D.C. area so his desk must be easily disassembled into small moveable components. So, we embarked on our journey to collect what we could and manufacture the rest. Our first find was a vintage oak library table. We decided to deconstruct this table and use its design elements to build our desk. We also found old post office box doors and antique wrenches as design elements. We added metal corners and black pipe to complete the look. The cherry on top is a black pipe desk light we designed and built.

– Roger Robinson

Dover, OH

See the Gallery Below: