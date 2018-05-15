Oops … Hardware Show!

So, as I mentioned last week, there was a National Hardware Show in Las Vegas, and I did go to said show — what I did not provide were the promised photos and tweets for you to share.

Now, before you let your imagination go wild regarding why I failed in such a basic task, let me explain. I was not on a week-long drinking binge. (No alcohol was consumed by me last week.) I did not get on a gambling “hot streak” winning and losing thousands of dollars as I threw dice or drew to an ace in the hole. I did not get hit on the head by an angry Nevadan and suffer from amnesia until a kindly showgirl bonked me on the head once again to restore my memory just in time to make my return flight.

I did, however, lose my iPhone (also known as my camera and tweet machine) and, therefore, you and I suffered from a severe lack of information … both photographic and otherwise.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal