The new Orion® 930 Dual Depth Pinless Wood Moisture Meter from Wagner Meters is designed for professional wood flooring installers/inspectors, quality control managers as well as serious woodworkers, artisans and fabricators who need superior accuracy, versatility and ruggedness in their critical moisture measurement instruments. The device from Wagner Meters, a company with a 50-plus-year history, takes readings within the wood and not just on the wood.

The Orion 930 offers a “Dual Depth” mode, providing readings at 1/4- and 3/4-in. depths. In 1/4-in. mode, the meter will read the moisture content from the surface level down to 1/4 in. In 3/4-in. mode, the meter’s IntelliSense™ technology will be activated so it disregards surface moisture and reads deeper moisture content from 3/4 to 1-1/2 in. It scans a 2 x 2-1/2-in. area, and the LCD display offers moisture content readings ranging from 4.0 to 32.0 percent.

Measuring 1 in. thick, 3 in. wide and 5-3/4 in. long, the meter weighs 7.2 oz. and operates on a 9-volt battery. It has an auto-shutdown feature that turns off the meter after 60 seconds to preserve battery life. Wagner provides a protective rubber boot for the device as well as a paired on-demand calibrator, 9-volt alkaline battery and a foam-lined ABS plastic carrying case.

The base model Orion 930 Dual Depth Pinless Wood Moisture Meter sells for $359. A second version that includes an NIST Traceable On-demand Calibrator Platform is priced at $434. Both options are backed by a 7-year warranty.