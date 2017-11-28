Panel Saw Storage Unit

I built a panel storage unit. Here are photos of it being constructed and in use.

The casters I used are way too small to carry the load, so it is only portable when empty.

In one photo, there is a dust collection pipe shown. That didn’t work very well. Someday I’ll get a saw with a dust collection port, in the meantime I wear a Trend respirator/face shield/ear muffs unit.

I installed high density plastic runners, but they came off after a few years. Even Gorilla Glue won’t stick to that stuff. They really aren’t necessary as the MDF is slick enough. The panel saw hardware is the Rockler kit.

I still need more space for storing wood!

-Ken Ewald

Spring Branch, TX

See the Gallery Below: