Pantry Organizer

We got tired of endlessly moving around canned goods in the pantry to see what was in back. So I came up with this multiple lazy susan rack to facilitate inventory. As usual, I went metric in the design and layout. The round, rotating shelves are birch plywood, the bearing blocks are cherry, the posts are oak dowels and the stand is pine. It was worth the trouble to build a jig for cutting out discs with a band saw, and another to locate holes automatically on the drill press.

– Moh Clark

Marble Falls, TX

See the Gallery Below: