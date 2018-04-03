Phroyd Answers Miniaturists’ Call with Quarter Cutter

Miniaturists frustrated by the desire to cut quartersawn lumber for their tiny Arts & Crafts doll furniture, but without a suitable micro-sized blade for the job, take heart! Phroyd’s new “Quarter Cutter” is just the blade for you. Made from a proprietary blend of coined metals, and with an arbor hole measuring just 1/8-in., this teeny cutter should be perfect for milling custom “quartersawn” lumber up to about 1/4-in. thick. Never again will your hopes for authentic stock be dashed. Pursue those 1/100th-scale Stickley sideboards and eensy-weensy Morris chairs with vigor when you bolt this blade to your super-small-shop table saw. Here’s a blade that would make even the Greene brothers proud … if they had ever made miniatures. Phroyd is ready to ship the new Quarter Cutter now, or find it at your local Phroyd dealer. It sells for two bits.