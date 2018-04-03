Phroyd Answers Miniaturists’ Call with Quarter Cutter

by Journal StaffApr 3, 2018
Phroyd Answers Miniaturists’ Call with Quarter Cutter

Miniaturists frustrated by the desire to cut quartersawn lumber for their tiny Arts & Crafts doll furniture, but without a suitable micro-sized blade for the job, take heart! Phroyd’s new “Quarter Cutter” is just the blade for you. Made from a proprietary blend of coined metals, and with an arbor hole measuring just 1/8-in., this teeny cutter should be perfect for milling custom “quartersawn” lumber up to about 1/4-in. thick. Never again will your hopes for authentic stock be dashed. Pursue those 1/100th-scale Stickley sideboards and eensy-weensy Morris chairs with vigor when you bolt this blade to your super-small-shop table saw. Here’s a blade that would make even the Greene brothers proud … if they had ever made miniatures. Phroyd is ready to ship the new Quarter Cutter now, or find it at your local Phroyd dealer. It sells for two bits.

Posted in: