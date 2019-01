Use your bench vise and a pipe clamp to hold narrow or wide boards on the bench top for planning or other work. No bench dogs or dog holes required. With this simple fixture a pipe clamp is held securely in the vise while still allowing for adjustment of the pipe clamp. It will hold boards from 13/16″ wide to the length of your pipe. Can be made from a single 3/4″ x 2-1/2″ x 16-1/4″ board.

Larry Poore

Issaquah, WA

See the Gallery Below: