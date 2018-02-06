Pitchers and Catchers?

by Rob JohnstoneFeb 6, 2018

In my neck of the woods, the snow is still flying. Which, of course, makes workshops the best place in the world. My own little kingdom: radio station, thermostat setting — and sometimes even the choice of which project to work on next.

Which brings me to my next creation. I have never turned a baseball bat. But now, with snow and cold outside, the idea of building something for more pleasant climes is strong. I am leaning towards a bat, but I have not decided just yet. It could be a croquet set, a giant Connect Four or a beanbag toss game — in any case, I am ready to use my craft to have some fun. But what about you? Have you built for fun in your shop? If so, what was the project … let’s get some outdoor into our workshops!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal

Posted in: