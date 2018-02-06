Pitchers and Catchers?

In my neck of the woods, the snow is still flying. Which, of course, makes workshops the best place in the world. My own little kingdom: radio station, thermostat setting — and sometimes even the choice of which project to work on next.

Which brings me to my next creation. I have never turned a baseball bat. But now, with snow and cold outside, the idea of building something for more pleasant climes is strong. I am leaning towards a bat, but I have not decided just yet. It could be a croquet set, a giant Connect Four or a beanbag toss game — in any case, I am ready to use my craft to have some fun. But what about you? Have you built for fun in your shop? If so, what was the project … let’s get some outdoor into our workshops!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal