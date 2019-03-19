RIKON’s current 10-326 model of 14-in. band saw has just been enhanced with a state-of-the-art Striatech smart switched reluctance motor and is now offered as the company’s new model 10-326DVR. When RIKON announced their intention to integrate DVR motor technology into their band saws last year, the Weekly covered that news, and you can read the interview by clicking here.

This band saw’s new motor receives its electronic commands from a touchscreen control box with a user-friendly interface. DVR offers many end-user conveniences and broadens the band saw’s functionality to a much wider range of cutting options. For one, the 1.75HP motor has an infinitely variable speed range, between 100 and 2,375 RPM. You can select the exact blade speed you like, or click on one of 15 preset optimal blade speeds to cut wood, ferrous or nonferrous metals and plastics. Or, set the motor to a one-touch custom speed of your choice. The Striatech motor also offers continuous torque output at any speed, which should deliver smoother cutting results with less effort from the user. Computer monitoring enables this motor’s controller to sense load spikes that are often indications of an emergency situation. Its electronic brake can then stop the motor quickly, which adds a margin of safety that conventional induction motors lack.

Aside from the motor, the saw itself is appointed with the same features as the 10-326 model. It offers 13 in. of resaw capacity and accepts 111-in. blades ranging from 3/16 to 3/4 in. wide. A 6-in. tall aluminum resaw/rip fence and 15-3/4- x 21-1/2-in. cast-iron table deliver ample support for general cutting. The saw has a quick-release blade tensioner and spring-loaded upper and lower ball-bearing blade guides that can be adjusted without tools. One 4-in. dust port channels dust away from the machine for cleaner cutting. The motor’s belt drive is also easy to adjust or de-tension with a hand crank on the bottom of the saw.

Among many accessories that are sold separately, this saw can be outfitted with an LED gooseneck worklight or a mobility kit. RIKON offers 10 blade choices in various widths to suit the machine’s cutting capabilities and material options.

The 15-amp DVR motor operates on either 110- or 220-volt power, depending on how the power cord is wired. RIKON warrants the motor for two years and the band saw for five years. The new RIKON 14-in. Deluxe Bandsaw with Smart Motor DVR Control (model 10-326DVR) is available through RIKON’s dealer network now and has a suggested retail price of $1,699.99.