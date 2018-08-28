Rocking the Cool Stuff

I mentioned in the last Woodworker’s Journal Weekly that I was going to the International Woodworking Fair in Hot-lanta. Those of you who have been following the Woodworker’s Journal Facebook page have been able to see some of the interesting and innovative woodworking products that we saw there. (Most of them are still on the Facebook page if you’d like to check them out.)

I left the show feeling pretty positive about the future of our craft. There was more enthusiasm and more activity at the IWF than I have seen in many years. And there were some nifty new products, along with upgrades to existing tools — like clamps — that made me go WOW!

So here is to our craft. Check out the Industry Interview below to see some selected items from the show.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal