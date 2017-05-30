If you’ve been considering buying a spray gun system but have waited to find an easy-to-use, affordable option, Rockler’s new HVLP Finishing Sprayer might be the answer. It is designed to quickly and efficiently deliver even coats of finish, with minimal overspray, for a wide array of woodworking and home improvement projects.

Enhanced with Earlex® high volume, low-pressure (HVLP) technology, this sprayer will accommodate varnish, lacquer, urethane, unthinned latex paint, enamel, stain and water sealant — virtually every finish option a woodworker or DIYer will need. It features a two-stage turbine, 700-watt motor. The nozzle’s spray pattern can be adjusted from one to 12 in., so users can tailor the output to suit both hard-to-reach interior surfaces and broad-surface spraying applications.

A 13-ft. flexible air hose, plus a 13-ft. power cord, enable the compact sprayer to accommodate large and tall projects conveniently. A one-quart plastic paint cup provides sufficient capacity without adding excessive fluid weight. Both 1.5mm and 2.5mm needles are also included, to suit various finish viscosities, along with complete instructions for operation and cleaning.

“An even coat is one of the most important parts of any finishing project,” says Steve Krohmer, Rockler’s vice president of product development. “Our new HVLP Finishing Sprayer helps to deliver even coats of many different finishing products quickly and consistently, making light work of virtually any finishing project.”

The Rockler HVLP Finishing Sprayer (item 56405) is available now online, in the printed catalog and at Rockler stores nationwide. It is priced at $149.99.