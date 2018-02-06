Two patent-pending features on Rockler’s new Pro Lift Router Lift — a “Quick-Gear” for rapid height adjustments and “Snap-Lock” tool-free insert ring changes — distinguish it from other router lifts on the market. The Quick-Gear, accessed above the table, raises or lowers the bit along the lift’s full range of travel in about five cranks of the handle, which is about four times faster than other lifts. Each revolution of the gear changes bit height by 1/2 in. Once the cutter is roughly where you want it, use the second fine-adjustment gear, located beside the Quick-Gear, to dial in final height adjustment to within .001 in. One revolution of the fine-adjustment gear moves the bit up or down 1/8 in. Index marks on the fine-adjustment screw let you raise the bit in specific increments by eye. The same hex wrench with a star-knob handle controls both gears.

Its Snap-Lock feature enables the bit insert ring to be removed by simply pushing a button to unlock it from Pro Lift’s top plate. Pushing the ring back down again locks it in place without tools. One insert ring with a 1-1/2-in.-dia. opening is included with Pro Lift.

This lift’s undercarriage, made of heavy-duty steel with bronze bushings and an aluminum router motor housing, includes an anti-backlash mechanism to prevent the router from creeping down during use. For added insurance, you can engage a lock knob on the threaded post when performing heavy-duty router operations with large bits.

The 3/8-in.-thick machined aluminum plate on Pro Lift model 52429 measures 8-1/4 in. x 11-3/4 in. to fit Rockler and Bench Dog router table openings. There will be a second plate size offered on Pro Lift model 55803: 9-1/4 in. x 11-3/4 in., to fit most other router table openings from manufacturers such as JessEm, Kreg® and Woodpeckers®. This second Pro Lift version is coming soon.

Pro Lift accepts router motors that measure 4.2 in. in diameter (13.85-in.-circumference), such as Porter-Cable’s 7518 and 7519 models. A 3-1/4-in. Pro Lift Adapter Collar (item 50098, $9.99) is sold separately and fits the following mid-size routers with 3-1/4-in.-dia. (10.21-in.-circumference) motors: Bosch 1617, Porter-Cable 690 and 890 series, DeWALT 616 and 618 and others. There’s also a 3-1/2-in. Pro Lift Adapter Collar (item 57022; $9.99) to suit Makita’s RF1101 and similar machines with 3-1/2-in.-dia. (11-in.-circumference) motors. Both adapters have an expansion gap that allows them to accept motor diameters measuring 1/8 in. larger or smaller than the listed spec.

Currently, Rockler’s new Pro Lift Router Lift (model 52429) is available for pre-order, with an expected ship date of March 30, 2018. It sells for $369.99 and includes the height adjustment wrench, insert ring, a set of hex keys on a ring and a threaded starter pin. More insert rings in various bit-opening sizes will be offered in the future and sold as accessories.