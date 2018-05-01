Rockler Router Bit Storage Inserts

by Chris MarshallMay 1, 2018
Rockler Router Bit Storage Inserts

Router’s Router Bit Storage Inserts let you mount your router bit collection wherever it’s most convenient: on the wall, in a shelf, at your workbench or router table or in a drawer. They’re made from a durable molded polyethylene that holds the shanks snugly enough that they won’t fall out when stored in any position.

Each insert is stepped to hold both 1/4- and 1/2-shanks, providing flexibility when you need to rearrange or add a new bit to your collection. And their installation is easy: just drill a 5/8-dia. hole and push in the insert into it; a ribbed exterior keeps the insert from pulling out of its hole when removing the router bit.

Rockler’s Router Bit Storage Inserts (item 57223) are sold in 10-pack quantities for $7.99.

