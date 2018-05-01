Router’s Router Bit Storage Inserts let you mount your router bit collection wherever it’s most convenient: on the wall, in a shelf, at your workbench or router table or in a drawer. They’re made from a durable molded polyethylene that holds the shanks snugly enough that they won’t fall out when stored in any position.

Each insert is stepped to hold both 1/4- and 1/2-shanks, providing flexibility when you need to rearrange or add a new bit to your collection. And their installation is easy: just drill a 5/8-dia. hole and push in the insert into it; a ribbed exterior keeps the insert from pulling out of its hole when removing the router bit.

Rockler’s Router Bit Storage Inserts (item 57223) are sold in 10-pack quantities for $7.99.