Rockler’s new T-track Corner Stop has a right angle shape that straddles the corner of a workpiece. Since it provides a 90° reference, the stop is ideal for pocket-hole face frame assembly or for use when supporting workpieces on a CNC table. It pivots and locks into detents at 0° and 180° to create either a right- or left-handed corner. A 7/8-in.-dia. recess at the inside corner provides bit clearance when zeroing a CNC router bit, and it also prevents sawdust and debris from gathering there during routing.

The aluminum-bodied stop fits any T-track that accepts 5/16-in. T-bolts and can accommodate the 3/8-in. keyway. It has an overall length and width of 6 in., and the inside fence length on each leg is 4 in. The stop’s fences are 5/8 in. tall, so you can plane, sand or scrape 3/4-in.-thick stock held against the stop without obstruction. Two low-profile knobs fold flat to lock the stop in place. Rockler has also designed this Corner Stop to work seamlessly with its other T-track stops, including Long and Short Stops (items 53845 and 50603), so their fences will line up effortlessly.

Rockler’s new T-track Corner Stop (item 58673) is available online and at Rockler stores nationwide. It sells for $27.99.