Room Heater Frame Cabinet

I volunteer at the St. Vincent dePaul thrift store in Prescott, Arizona. Someone donated a large electric room heater in a large wood frame. The heater didn’t work so they were going to throw out the whole unit. I took the heater unit out, made doors, installed shelves and put a back on it. We put it out in the store for sale and it sold the next day. I made the double door frames from old oak wood stained with special red oak stain. The center panels I made from white oak stained with maple stain.

– Paul Diemer

Chino Valley, AZ

See the Gallery Below: