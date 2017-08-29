This summer, RYOBI introduced the first tool in its ONE+ONE lineup: the new 18-volt, 10-in. Cordless Brushless Dual Bevel Sliding Miter Saw. It is powered by two ONE+ 18-volt batteries (sold separately; two are required) to deliver a full 36 volts of maximum power at a no-load speed of 4,000 RPM. RYOBI reports that the saw’s brushless motor will make more than 800 cuts per charge when equipped with a pair of RYOBI P194 high-capacity batteries, but it is compatible with all 18-volt ONE+ batteries, too. On top of being powerful, the saw is also easily transportable, weighing just 34 lbs.

In terms of capacities, its 10-in. blade will crosscut a 2×12 or a 4-in. x 6-in. timber with the saw set to 90 degrees. The tool will cut across a 2×8 when swiveled to 45 degrees. It can cut nested crown molding up to 5-1/4 in. wide at 45-degree miter and bevel settings or 4-5/8-in.-wide nested crown molding, when set to 52 and 38 degrees.

You can tilt this saw to bevel either left or right, and it offers extended miter range settings: 45 degrees to the left or 50 degrees to the right. Miter stops are located at 0 degrees, then at 15-, 22.5-, 31.6- and 45 degrees in both directions, and the machined cast-in miter scale provides accurate table placement. A miter detent override makes it easy to bypass the standard stops with one simple motion.

Other features include an adjustable EXACTLINE ™ laser system for aligning the blade to a cutting line, an electric brake to stop the motor quickly and a spindle lock that makes blade changing easier. There’s also a 1-1/4-in. dust port for connecting the machine to a shop vacuum or dust extractor. A 10-in. carbide-tipped blade, work clamp and blade wrench are also included.

RYOBI’s 18V ONE+ONE 10-in. Brushless Dual Bevel Sliding Miter Saw (model P3650B) is available now at Home Depot stores and homedepot.com. It sells for $299, and RYOBI backs your purchase with a three-year warranty.