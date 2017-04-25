Take care of your light-duty routed profiling needs with RYOBI’s ONE+ 18V Palm Router. This compact, 2.8-lb. (without battery) cordless router with die-cast aluminum base has micro-adjustment for precise depth control. It cuts over 600 linear ft. on a single charge of an 18-volt ONE+ battery. Spinning at up to 29,000 RPM, the tool is powerful, and its collet will accept any 1/4-in. bit shank. A quick-release lever provides for easy bit changes, while the GRIPZONE overmold with micro-texture makes the router comfortable in hand. An LED light illuminates work surfaces for increased cutting visibility.

RYOBI’s 18V Palm Router (item P601) is available as a bare tool at Home Depot stores for $69.