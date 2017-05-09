If you’d like to get more use from your scroll saw as an artistic tool, author Frank Pozsgai, a master scroll sawyer, will show you how in this easy-to-understand step-by-step guide. This revised and expanded second-edition book contains 171 color images and black-and-white drawings, plus 16 new project patterns, to help you create cutout pictures, flat or in relief. For instance, you’ll learn how to cut out a pair of wolves under a moonlit, mountainous landscape from a drawing. Or, try other traceable cutout options in the book’s pattern section. With these designs and two or more colors of wood, you can create a work of art to display or give as a gift. Intended for advanced scrollers, you’ll learn techniques for taping, cutting and swapping the cutouts to make the colors stand out.

“Scroll Saw Pictures: An Illustrated Guide to Creating Scroll Saw Art” (ISBN13: 9780764352928) is 64 pages, soft cover. New from Schiffer Publishing this month, it sells for $14.99.