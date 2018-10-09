Rockler’s new Silicone Project Mat XL is easy to clean, so ordinary wet PVA wood glue rinses off, and dried glue peels off. This 1/8-in.-thick mat measures 23-1/2 in. wide x 30-1/4 in. long, making it well suited for use with standard workbenches. The ends of the mat have interlocking connections, enabling you to chain together as many as you need, end-to-end, to cover your work surface for assembly or sanding tasks. Silicone’s heat resistance also makes the mat an effective protective barrier for hot glue guns.

The material is soft, and one side has a textured surface to trap debris that could scratch or dent your project. Depressions along one edge can help to keep screws and fasteners from rolling off the bench. While you can roll the mat up for storage, it doesn’t have a memory and will always lie flat again.

The Silicone Project Mat XL from Rockler (item 59282) sells for $39.99.