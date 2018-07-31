Rockler is expanding the versatility of its recently launched Pro Lift Router Lift by offering more Snap-Lock Insert Ring sizes. Made of extruded aluminum, the rings are now available with 5/8-, 1-, 1-1/4-, 1-7/8- and 2-3/4-in. inside-diameter bit openings. The 1-1/4-in. size also accepts standard 1-3/16-in. guide bushings. Designed to simply snap into place in the Pro Lift, then pop out with a push of a button, these rings will expand the range of router bit diameters that can be used beyond the single insert ring that comes with the Pro Lift.

The Snap-Lock Rings are available separately for $17.99, or you can buy the set of five sizes (item 55415) for $79.99. In stock now, find them at Rockler stores nationwide, the print catalog or at rockler.com.