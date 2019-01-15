Spinning Up Some Interest

Last week, we sent out our very first Woodturning Monthly Newsletter to about 5,000 folks who signed up when I last talked about it. We are working with the American Association of Woodturners (the AAW), and the first effort was a big success.

As the name implies, we will be sending out this single-focus newsletter once a month. So if you have an interest in woodturning and did not sign up for it … you might want to give it a try! Chris Marshall is the editor of the newsletter, and we will be using the very best authors that the AAW has to share. Plus, our Woodworker’s Journal turning expert Ernie Conover will have a regular appearance as well.

So if you are interested in the turning newsletter, sign up here! If not … the rest of this issue of the Weekly awaits!

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal