The Winds Began to Blow!

Last night, we had a bit of a storm — not much rain, but some really strong winds. The high winds took out the electricity and filled my yard with roughly a million sticks and knocked down several of the neighbor’s trees. Which is sad, because in our neck of the woods there are mostly maple trees and most of them are around 70 years old … mature, huge and lovely.

The thought that struck me as I sat in the darkness of my unpowered house was: I need to get out my chainsaw and help those neighbors. And if I get a bunch of really great pieces of maple to turn … well, that is just a coincidence.

Rob Johnstone, Woodworker’s Journal